The Infodemic: Fact-checking the Presidential Candidates' Town Halls

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Image purportedly showing bacteria growth that was collected from a face mask after a person wore it for just 20 minutes.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus can last 28 days on glass and currency, study finds

Findings from the study by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, appear to show that in a very controlled environment the virus remained infectious for longer than other studies have found.

-- Reuters, October 11