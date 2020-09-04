The Infodemic: Gasoline is Not a Good Disinfectant Against Coronavirus

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte discusses…
FILE - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte discusses issues related to the new coronavirus, in Panacan, Davao City, southern Philippines, July 7, 2020

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: Gasoline can be used as a disinfectant against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactRakers

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “quietly updated” its COVID-19 data "to admit that only 6%" of all the U.S. deaths recorded actually died from the virus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Children Across Europe Are Going Back to School. Here's How 3 Countries Are Managing It
Around the world, students are returning to school as countries experiment with new educational models and social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
-- Time, September 2

Coronavirus research updates: Even octogenarians develop potent antibodies
Nature wades through the literature on the new coronavirus — and summarizes key papers as they appear.
-- Nature, September 1

