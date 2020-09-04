The Infodemic: Gasoline is Not a Good Disinfectant Against Coronavirus

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: Gasoline can be used as a disinfectant against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “quietly updated” its COVID-19 data "to admit that only 6%" of all the U.S. deaths recorded actually died from the virus.

Verdict: False

