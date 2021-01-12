The Infodemic: German Bakery Makes Syringe-shaped Cakes in Honor of COVID-19 Vaccines

By Polygraph
January 12, 2021 02:06 PM
Bakery owner Tim Kortuem produces cakes in the shape of vaccination syringes in Dortmund
Cakes in the shape of syringes are seen at the Schuerener Backparadies bakery, as the vaccination rollout against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Dortmund, Germany, January 8, 2021.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A German bakery is making cakes in the shape of syringes in honor of COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

 

Circulating on social media: A message purporting to be an official warning from the Thailand Post service about the danger of contracting Covid-19 from touching mail.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

As the Vulnerable Wait, Some Political Leaders’ Spouses Get Covid Vaccines
Nowhere on the list of prioritized recipients are public officials’ spouses. Yet the first ladies of Kentucky and West Virginia; Republican Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence; Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden; and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, were among the first Americans to get the potentially lifesaving shots.
-- Kaiser Health News, January 8

