The Infodemic: German Bakery Makes Syringe-shaped Cakes in Honor of COVID-19 Vaccines

Daily Debunk

Claim: A German bakery is making cakes in the shape of syringes in honor of COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A message purporting to be an official warning from the Thailand Post service about the danger of contracting Covid-19 from touching mail.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

As the Vulnerable Wait, Some Political Leaders’ Spouses Get Covid Vaccines

Nowhere on the list of prioritized recipients are public officials’ spouses. Yet the first ladies of Kentucky and West Virginia; Republican Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence; Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden; and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, were among the first Americans to get the potentially lifesaving shots.

-- Kaiser Health News, January 8