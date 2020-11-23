The Infodemic: Having Influenza Won't Cause Positive COVID-19 Test Result

By Polygraph
November 23, 2020 04:25 PM
FILE - A healthcare worker works at a COVID-19 testing site as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 27, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Daily Debunk

Claim: "If you have influenza and get a COVID-19 test, that test will come back positive for COVID-19" and other claims on the spread and deadliness of coronavirus and influenza.

Verdict: False

Read the full story atGlobal News

 

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claims that drinking water from a copper cup can help “kill bacteria, soothe arthritis pain, slow down aging” and “lower the risk of cancer and heart disease.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus Infection Trajectories: Which countries are seeing the most new cases?
-- Information is Beautiful, November 23​


Mysteries of COVID Smell Loss Finally Yield Some Answers
Explanations begin to arise at the molecular level for this vexing but commonplace symptom.
-- Scientific American, November 18

