The Infodemic: Having Influenza Won't Cause Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Daily Debunk

Claim: "If you have influenza and get a COVID-19 test, that test will come back positive for COVID-19" and other claims on the spread and deadliness of coronavirus and influenza.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claims that drinking water from a copper cup can help “kill bacteria, soothe arthritis pain, slow down aging” and “lower the risk of cancer and heart disease.”

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus Infection Trajectories: Which countries are seeing the most new cases?

-- Information is Beautiful, November 23​



Mysteries of COVID Smell Loss Finally Yield Some Answers

Explanations begin to arise at the molecular level for this vexing but commonplace symptom.

-- Scientific American, November 18