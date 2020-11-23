The Infodemic: Having Influenza Won't Cause Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Claim: "If you have influenza and get a COVID-19 test, that test will come back positive for COVID-19" and other claims on the spread and deadliness of coronavirus and influenza.
Verdict: False
Global News
Circulating on social media: Claims that drinking water from a copper cup can help “kill bacteria, soothe arthritis pain, slow down aging” and “lower the risk of cancer and heart disease.”
Verdict: False
AFP Fact Check
