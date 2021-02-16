The Infodemic: Health Experts Do Not Recommend Wearing 3-5 Masks at Once

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Health experts recommend wearing “3-4 masks at once.”

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

An Amish wagon makes its way north on County Road 1353 during a light snowfall near Ashland, Ohio, U.S. February 1, 2021. Tom E. Puskar/Times-Gazette.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS.

Circulating on social media: Amish communities in the U.S. are unaffected by COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

As the pandemic ushered in isolation and financial hardship, overdose deaths reached new heights

The drug deaths started spiking last spring, as the coronavirus forced shutdowns, and more recent statistics from cities throughout the U.S. and Canada show the crisis has only deepened.

-- Stat, February 16