The Infodemic: Health Experts Do Not Recommend Wearing 3-5 Masks at Once

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Health experts recommend wearing “3-4 masks at once.”
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Amish communities in the U.S. are unaffected by COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
As the pandemic ushered in isolation and financial hardship, overdose deaths reached new heights
The drug deaths started spiking last spring, as the coronavirus forced shutdowns, and more recent statistics from cities throughout the U.S. and Canada show the crisis has only deepened.
-- Stat, February 16