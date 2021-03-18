The Infodemic: Homeless in US Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Payments

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Homeless people in the United States are among those eligible to receive the $1,400 payments being made under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

Verdict: True

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration presentation on monitoring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines shows the vaccines are known to cause harmful side effects — including death.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

‘It’s a very special picture.’ Why vaccine safety experts put the brakes on AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

The decision this week by more than 20 European countries to temporarily stop using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has opened a rift between vaccine safety experts, who say the cases of serious clotting and bleeding that triggered the pause are alarming and unusual, and public health officials concerned that the immunization pause on a continent in the grip of the pandemic’s third wave could take a heavy toll.

-- Science, March 17