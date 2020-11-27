The Infodemic: How deadly Is the Coronavirus in Germany?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Fact check: How deadly is the coronavirus in Germany?
Read the full story at: Deutsche Welle
Circulating on social media: Posts suggesting that it was "strange" that an image of a vial containing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which accompanied a recent news report, had March 15, 2020, printed on its label. But the photo used is from an early experimental batch of the vaccine (as confirmed by an Oxford-AstraZeneca spokesperson).
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: ABC Fact Check
Coronavirus Infection Trajectories: Which countries are seeing the most new cases?
-- Information is Beautiful, November 23