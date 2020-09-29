The Infodemic: Influenza Vaccine Fluzone Isn't More Deadly Than Covid-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The influenza vaccine Fluzone is more deadly than Covid-19.

Vedict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that there is a double standard in the response to H1N1 vs. COVID-19.

Verdict: Partly False

