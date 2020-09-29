The Infodemic: Influenza Vaccine Fluzone Isn't More Deadly Than Covid-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The influenza vaccine Fluzone is more deadly than Covid-19.
Vedict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that there is a double standard in the response to H1N1 vs. COVID-19.
Verdict: Partly False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID research updates: Tests reveal silent reinfections in hospital workers
Nature wades through the literature on the new coronavirus — and summarizes key papers as they appear.
-- Nature, September 28
A layperson’s guide to how — and when — a Covid-19 vaccine could be authorized
This story is based on interviews as well as on documents the drug makers have released detailing their clinical trial plans.
-- Stat, September 28