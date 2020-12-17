The Infodemic: It's Too Soon to Measure Economic Fallout from Pandemic

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 could be the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Verdict: None (too soon to determine)

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming to offer proof that 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, died in 2008.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Misting the White House between administrations won’t kill Covid-19 — and it could be harmful, experts say

[P]rominent expert organizations are clear: misting or fogging disinfectants is not a good way to fight Covid-19.

-- Stat, December 16