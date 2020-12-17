The Infodemic: It's Too Soon to Measure Economic Fallout from Pandemic

A nearly empty Carnaby Street in London, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Britain's lockdown started Thursday, shuttering restaurants,…
A nearly empty Carnaby Street in London, Nov. 6, 2020. Britain's lockdown started Thursday, shuttering restaurants, hairdressers and clothing stores until at least Dec. 2.

Claim: COVID-19 could be the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Verdict: None (too soon to determine)

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming to offer proof that 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, died in 2008.

Verdict: False

Misting the White House between administrations won’t kill Covid-19 — and it could be harmful, experts say
[P]rominent expert organizations are clear: misting or fogging disinfectants is not a good way to fight Covid-19.
-- Stat, December 16

