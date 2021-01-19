The Infodemic: It's Unknown if Vaccine Reduces Virus Tranmission

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The COVID-19 vaccine does not prevent transmission of the disease, meaning vaccinated people will effectively become “silent spreaders.”

Verdict: Missing Context

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming the South Korean government will provide all citizens with a free Covid-19 vaccine made by pharmaceutical giant Celltrion.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

What we now know — and don’t know — about the coronavirus variants

The coronavirus variants are, in a word, confusing.

-- Stat, January 19