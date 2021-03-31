The Infodemic: Jamaica Has Recorded COVID-19 Cases

By Polygraph
March 31, 2021 05:13 PM
Masked voters stand in line before casting their ballots in Jamaica's St. Catherine north central constituency during the general election, September 3,2020.
Masked voters stand in line before casting their ballots in Jamaica's St. Catherine north central constituency during the general election, September 3,2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Jamaica has not recorded any COVID-19 cases.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Footage from Israeli coronavirus vaccination clinic alongside a claim that it shows a person who died “within 15 minutes” of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may block infection as well as disease
Studies suggest fully vaccinated people pose a low risk for transmitting the coronavirus.
-- ScienceNews, March 30

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph