The Infodemic: Jamaica Has Recorded COVID-19 Cases

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Claim: Jamaica has not recorded any COVID-19 cases.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Footage from Israeli coronavirus vaccination clinic alongside a claim that it shows a person who died “within 15 minutes” of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may block infection as well as disease
Studies suggest fully vaccinated people pose a low risk for transmitting the coronavirus.
-- ScienceNews, March 30