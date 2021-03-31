The Infodemic: Jamaica Has Recorded COVID-19 Cases

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Jamaica has not recorded any COVID-19 cases.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Footage from Israeli coronavirus vaccination clinic alongside a claim that it shows a person who died “within 15 minutes” of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may block infection as well as disease

Studies suggest fully vaccinated people pose a low risk for transmitting the coronavirus.

-- ScienceNews, March 30