The Infodemic: J&J Vaccine Distribution Halted to Investigate Clotting Reports

Daily Debunk

Claim: On April 13, 2021, U.S. government health officials announced a temporary halt in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines across the nation citing concerns over a rare but serious blood clotting side effect.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claims that COVID-19 vaccines are “experimental”, have skipped animal testing and have not completed initial research trials.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How Could a COVID Vaccine Cause Blood Clots?

Researchers are searching for possible links between unusual clotting and the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

-- Scientific American, April 13

U.S. urges pause on use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after rare blood clotting cases

Federal authorities on Tuesday recommended that states stop using Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine while an investigation is conducted into six rare but serious cases of clotting problems that were reported among women who received the vaccine.

-- Stat, April 13