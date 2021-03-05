The Infodemic: Johnson and Johnson Did Update on Volunteer Who Fell Ill During Vaccine Trial

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson has failed to update the public on why “volunteers” fell ill during the trials of its Covid-19 shot in 2020, an event that brought a temporary halt to clinical testing.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts suggesting COVID-19 vaccines could stop someone being human.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The Impact of COVID-19 on Pediatric Mental Health: A Study of Private Healthcare Claims

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on mental health, particularly on that of young people.

-- FAIR Health, March 2