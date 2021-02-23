The Infodemic: Lemon Tea Doesn't Prevent or Cure COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Vietnam has recorded no deaths from Covid-19 due to widespread consumption of hot lemon tea in the population.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that most COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the U.K. will be lifted on March 8.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

‘Held to ransom’: Pfizer plays hardball in Covid-19 vaccine negotiations with Latin American countries

Pfizer has been accused of “bullying” Latin American governments during negotiations to acquire its Covid-19 vaccine, and the company has asked some countries to put up sovereign assets, such as embassy buildings and military bases, as a guarantee against the cost of any future legal cases, according to an investigation by the U.K.-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

-- Stat, February 23