The Infodemic: Media Isn't Covering up Deaths of Elderly Norwegians Following Vacination

Daily Debunk

Claim: The "mainstream media" were "silent" after 23 elderly people died in Norway after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Verdict: Missing Context

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Video purportedly showing a man fainting after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID Can Cause Forgetfulness, Psychosis, Mania or a Stutter

The virus induces neurological symptoms that persist long after the pandemic ends.

-- Scientific American, January 21