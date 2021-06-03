The Infodemic: Medical Journal Didn't Report that COVID Vaccines Offer Little to No Protection

Claim: Research by the British medical journal The Lancet shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer little to no protection.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Circulating on social media: Claim that former President Donald Trump “owns half of Moderna.”.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

A scientist adventurer and China’s ‘Bat Woman’ are under scrutiny as coronavirus lab-leak theory gets another look
The silencing of scientists, the blanket denials, the careful guarding of raw data and biological samples — these elements have been emblematic of the approach by Chinese authorities at every stage of the coronavirus outbreak. And they continue to obstruct the world’s ability to get answers.
-- Washington Post, June 3

