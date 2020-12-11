The Infodemic: Misinformation Spread About Deaths, Side Effects During Vaccine Trials

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: There have been serious negative health effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including the deaths of six people during late-stage trials.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Facebook post comparing COVID-19 vaccine research to HIV, cancer and the common cold, and questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines given the speed of their development.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The US is about to begin the first big test of Covid-19 vaccine distribution

What we can learn from the initial phase of vaccinating health care workers in the US.

-- Vox, December 10