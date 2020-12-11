The Infodemic: Misinformation Spread About Deaths, Side Effects During Vaccine Trials

By Polygraph
December 11, 2020 03:27 PM
FILE - Trial kits for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination study are seen at the Research Centers of America, in Hollywood, Florida, Sept. 24, 2020.
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm.

Claim: There have been serious negative health effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including the deaths of six people during late-stage trials.

Verdict: Partly False

Circulating on social media: Facebook post comparing COVID-19 vaccine research to HIV, cancer and the common cold, and questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines given the speed of their development.

Verdict: Mostly False

