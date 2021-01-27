The Infodemic: Misleading Report Says Germany to Put Quarantine Violators in Detention Camps

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Germany is planning to put quarantine violators in detention centers and refugee camps.
Verdict: Mixture
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A Facebook post shared by a widely followed account in the name of a South African politician claims that pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca - whose Covid-19 vaccines are set to be rolled out in the country - is owned by a rich Chinese man.
Verdict: False
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Elective, but not optional: Orthopedic patients eagerly await surgeries delayed by Covid-19
[F]or some people anticipating operations to ease their pain or halt their disease, hospitals’ decisions about what’s elective involves a grim calculus of how long they can wait.
-- Stat, January 27