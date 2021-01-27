The Infodemic: Misleading Report Says Germany to Put Quarantine Violators in Detention Camps

FILE - Travelers line up at the new Corona Test Center at Duesseldorf Airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 27, 2020. Travellers can take a voluntary test for the coronavirus disease following travel to avoid two weeks of quarantine.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Germany is planning to put quarantine violators in detention centers and refugee camps.

Verdict: Mixture

Read the full story at: Snopes

Circulating on social media: A Facebook post shared by a widely followed account in the name of a South African politician claims that pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca - whose Covid-19 vaccines are set to be rolled out in the country - is owned by a rich Chinese man.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Elective, but not optional: Orthopedic patients eagerly await surgeries delayed by Covid-19
[F]or some people anticipating operations to ease their pain or halt their disease, hospitals’ decisions about what’s elective involves a grim calculus of how long they can wait.
-- Stat, January 27

