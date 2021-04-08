The Infodemic: Moderna Official Didn't Say Vaccine Alters DNA

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Moderna’s chief medical officer said mRNA vaccines alter DNA.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A video claiming Italian doctors discovered that Covid-19 is caused by a bacteria which is spread through "poisonous waves of 5G" and which causes an infection curable by taking paracetamol or aspirin.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

In rare instances, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine linked to blood clots, regulators say

The European Medicines Agency has concluded there is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and “very rare” but dangerous clotting events reported in a number of countries where the vaccine has been used, events which in some cases have been fatal.

-- Stat, April 7