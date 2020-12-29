The Infodemic: Negative COVID-19 Test Doesn't Guarantee Gatherings Are Safe

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker swabs a member of the public at a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: "A negative COVID-19 test will 'clear' people to go to holiday gatherings with their family and friends across the United States."

With many Americans traveling around the holiday season, some have come to believe it is safe to gather with others if they have received a negative COVID-19 test result. However, a negative COVID-19 result means there is a chance, but not a guarantee, a person will stay negative by the time of any gathering.

Verdict: Mostly False

Circulating on social media: A Facebook post by an internet personality implies that coronavirus vaccines are primarily designed to improve the survival rates of those already infected, rather than reduce the risk of infection.

Verdict: False

