The Infodemic: Negative COVID-19 Test Doesn't Guarantee Gatherings Are Safe

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "A negative COVID-19 test will 'clear' people to go to holiday gatherings with their family and friends across the United States."

With many Americans traveling around the holiday season, some have come to believe it is safe to gather with others if they have received a negative COVID-19 test result. However, a negative COVID-19 result means there is a chance, but not a guarantee, a person will stay negative by the time of any gathering.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A Facebook post by an internet personality implies that coronavirus vaccines are primarily designed to improve the survival rates of those already infected, rather than reduce the risk of infection.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Lead Stories

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A pandemic atlas: How COVID-19 took over the world in 2020

Journalists from The Associated Press around the world assessed how the countries where they are posted have weathered the pandemic — and where those countries stand on the cusp of year two of the contagion.

-- AP, December 25