The Infodemic: Negative Effects of COVID-19 Lockdowns Not Evidence of 'Genocide'

Daily Debunk

Claim: The negative effects of the COVID-19 lockdown are evidence of "genocide."

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A recipe for a Sri Lankan faith healer's COVID-19 "miracle cure" that purportedly offers “lifetime protection” against the disease.

Verdict: Misleading

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Behind Each of More Than 300,000 Lives Lost: A Name, a Caregiver, a Family, a Story

More than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States.

-- Kaiser Health News, December 15

The coronavirus at 1: A year into the pandemic, what scientists know about how it spreads, infects, and sickens

The coronavirus behind the pandemic presents some vexing dualities.

-- Stat, December 14