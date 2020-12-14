The Infodemic: Negative Effects of COVID-19 Lockdowns Not Evidence of 'Genocide'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The negative effects of the COVID-19 lockdown are evidence of "genocide."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A recipe for a Sri Lankan faith healer's COVID-19 "miracle cure" that purportedly offers “lifetime protection” against the disease.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Behind Each of More Than 300,000 Lives Lost: A Name, a Caregiver, a Family, a Story
More than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States.
-- Kaiser Health News, December 15
The coronavirus at 1: A year into the pandemic, what scientists know about how it spreads, infects, and sickens
The coronavirus behind the pandemic presents some vexing dualities.
-- Stat, December 14