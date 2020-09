Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Nigeria accounts for 5 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Africa.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: FactCheckHub

Social Media Disinfo

Manuel Negrete holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin after buying it with a medical prescription at a local pharmacy in Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Urzagasti.

Circulating on social media: Ivermectin, a drug used to treat animal parasites like heartworm and roundworm, was proven to be a potential cure for coronavirus.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: Snopes