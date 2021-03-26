The Infodemic: No Definitive Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clotting disorders.
Verdict: Missing context
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A Facebook post written by the former chairman of Papua New Guinea’s Institute of Medical Research claiming that vaccines being rolled out for health workers in the country have bypassed the appropriate regulatory authorities and are being rolled out “for monetary gains.”
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
The Coronavirus Variants Don't Seem to Be Highly Variable So Far
SARS-CoV-2 may be settling into a limited set of mutations.
-- Scientific American, March 24
Pfizer is now testing a COVID-19 pill
The treatment is a potent protease inhibitor, the same kind of technology used to treat HIV and hepatitis C.
-- The Hill, March 23