The Infodemic: No Definitive Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots

Daily Debunk

Claim: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clotting disorders.

Verdict: Missing context

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A Facebook post written by the former chairman of Papua New Guinea’s Institute of Medical Research claiming that vaccines being rolled out for health workers in the country have bypassed the appropriate regulatory authorities and are being rolled out “for monetary gains.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Variants Don't Seem to Be Highly Variable So Far

SARS-CoV-2 may be settling into a limited set of mutations.

-- Scientific American, March 24

Pfizer is now testing a COVID-19 pill

The treatment is a potent protease inhibitor, the same kind of technology used to treat HIV and hepatitis C.

-- The Hill, March 23