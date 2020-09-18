The Infodemic: No Established Vaccine for Coronavirus So Far

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"DISINFO: THERE IS NO APPROVED COVID-19 VACCINE EXCEPT THE RUSSIAN ONE, SAYS REUTERS," EUvsDisinfo.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that face masks cause the lung condition pleurisy.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
The Carnival Cruise Ship That Spread Coronavirus Around the World
How were hundreds of infected Ruby Princess passengers allowed to disembark in Sydney and return to homes from Tasmania to Florida?
-- Bloomberg, September 15
New report says Covid-19 pandemic has caused historic setbacks in global health
A new report paints a bleak picture of the far-ranging impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
-- Stat, September 14
Why COVID-19 Cases in Europe Are Surging Back to March Levels — What This Means for the U.S.
What’s happening in Europe — and why — shares many parallels with the continued spread of the new coronavirus in the United States.
-- Healthline, September 13