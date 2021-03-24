The Infodemic: No Evidence Connecting COVID-19 Vaccines to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

By Polygraph
March 24, 2021 03:27 PM
FILE - Members of the public receive a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination center at the Fazl Mosque in southwest London, March 23, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines should be avoided due to the risk of developing a rare disorder called Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS).

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that life insurance companies in the U.S. will not pay claims if a person dies within one year of receiving a vaccination against Covid-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

