The Infodemic: No Evidence Connecting COVID-19 Vaccines to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines should be avoided due to the risk of developing a rare disorder called Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS).

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Circulating on social media: Claim that life insurance companies in the U.S. will not pay claims if a person dies within one year of receiving a vaccination against Covid-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse