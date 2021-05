Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: 176,000 people died of COVID-19 during Biden's first 14 weeks in office.

Verdict: Missing context

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 vaccines are “experimental,” have skipped animal testing and have not completed initial research trials.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters