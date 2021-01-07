The Infodemic: Pandemic Isn't a Cover Up Deaths From Flu Vaccine

By Polygraph
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: COVID-19 pandemic is a cover to disguise deaths from the flu vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Circulating on social media: A video purportedly showing Covid-19 patients in a Thai field hospital after a coronavirus outbreak in the Thai province of Samut Sakhon in December 2020.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Scientists are monitoring a coronavirus mutation that could affect the strength of vaccines
As scientists try to track the spread of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant around the world — finding more cases in the United States and elsewhere this week — they are also keeping an eye on a different mutation with potentially greater implications for how well Covid-19 vaccines work.
-- Stat, January 7

