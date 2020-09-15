The Infodemic: Parents Advised to Prepare Students for 'Sudden Sleepover' for Unexpected Emergency or Disaster

September 15, 2020 05:35 PM
Los Angeles Unified School District students stand in a hallway socially distance during a lunch break at Boys & Girls Club of…
Los Angeles Unified School District students stand in a hallway socially distance during a lunch break at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Aug. 26, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The U.S. government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised parents to prepare for a “sudden sleepover” in the event of an emergency, which included COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

Verdict: Mixture

Read the full story at: Snopes

 

Circulating on social media: Posts questioning the possibility of creating a vaccine for COVID-19 in six months because there are no vaccines for influenza and RSV and no cures for cancer.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Coronavirus: How It Infects Us and How We Might Stop It
How does SARS-CoV-2 sneak into our body? What can our immune system do and how can the virus sometimes defeat it? How do the leading drug and vaccine candidates work? Will the virus plague us forever?
-- Scientific American, September 9

