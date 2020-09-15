The Infodemic: Parents Advised to Prepare Students for 'Sudden Sleepover' for Unexpected Emergency or Disaster

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The U.S. government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised parents to prepare for a “sudden sleepover” in the event of an emergency, which included COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

Verdict: Mixture

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts questioning the possibility of creating a vaccine for COVID-19 in six months because there are no vaccines for influenza and RSV and no cures for cancer.

Verdict: Partly False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How It Infects Us and How We Might Stop It

How does SARS-CoV-2 sneak into our body? What can our immune system do and how can the virus sometimes defeat it? How do the leading drug and vaccine candidates work? Will the virus plague us forever?

-- Scientific American, September 9