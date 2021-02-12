The Infodemic: PCR Tests Can Provide Definitive COVID Diagnosis

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The World Health Organization changed COVID-19 testing guidelines; one PCR test is not enough to diagnose COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video asking "25 questions about the pandemic."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Is It Safe to Delay a Second COVID Vaccine Dose?
Some evidence indicates that short waits are safe, but there is a chance that partial immunization could help risky new coronavirus variants to develop.
-- Scientific American, February 10
Covid-19 cases are falling in the U.S. It could be a calm before a variant-driven storm
Experts fear the decline might just be temporary.
-- Stat, February 10