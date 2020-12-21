The Infodemic: Pfizer Vaccine Is Halal

FILE - A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, Oct. 30, 2020.
Claim: The Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is made using DNA from pigs, monkeys and "all kinds of other animals."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Newsweek

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that South Korean frontline health workers are paid US $13.35 per day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check

 

EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?​
-- The Associated Press, December 20

