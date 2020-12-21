The Infodemic: Pfizer Vaccine Is Halal

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is made using DNA from pigs, monkeys and "all kinds of other animals."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Newsweek
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that South Korean frontline health workers are paid US $13.35 per day during the coronavirus pandemic.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
-- The Associated Press, December 20