The Infodemic: Philippine Official Didn't Suggest Giving China's Sinovac Vaccine to Poor People

By Polygraph
March 01, 2021 03:53 PM
A health worker injects China's Sinovac vaccine on a colleague during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the…
A health worker injects China's Sinovac vaccine on a colleague during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A Filipino official advised giving China's Sinovac vaccine to poor people.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A video purportedly showing a large crowd gathered in Madrid, Spain, to protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 nursing home fiasco shows the ethical perils of pandemic policymaking
The humbling of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on pandemic policy has been spectacular and swift. Within a matter of days, one of America’s most trusted voices in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic became a political pariah.
-- Stat, February 26

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph