The Infodemic: Philippine Official Didn't Suggest Giving China's Sinovac Vaccine to Poor People

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A Filipino official advised giving China's Sinovac vaccine to poor people.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A video purportedly showing a large crowd gathered in Madrid, Spain, to protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 nursing home fiasco shows the ethical perils of pandemic policymaking

The humbling of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on pandemic policy has been spectacular and swift. Within a matter of days, one of America’s most trusted voices in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic became a political pariah.

-- Stat, February 26