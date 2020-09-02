The Infodemic: Philippine President's Erroneous Claim That Pandemics Occur 'Once Every 100 Years'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "No nation on earth was really prepared for COVID. No amount of preparation because that kind of microbes visits about once every 100 years." Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, July 27, 2020.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Video purportedly showing India's health minister slapping people who are not wearing face masks.

Verdict: False

