The Infodemic: Photo Doesn't Show People Fleeing to Thailand After Coronavirus Outbreak

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"AFP photo of Indian migrant workers leaving Delhi falsely circulated as 'Myanmar people fleeing to Thailand after coronavirus outbreak'," Agence France-Presse, September 21.

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the U.S. CDC encourages the use of a “[COVID-19] flu shot” on children.

Verdict: Inaccurate

Read the full story at: Health Feedback​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

U.S. Public Now Divided Over Whether To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Concerns about the safety and effectiveness of possible vaccine, pace of approval process

--Pew Research Center, September 17