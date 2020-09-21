The Infodemic: Photo Doesn't Show People Fleeing to Thailand After Coronavirus Outbreak

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"AFP photo of Indian migrant workers leaving Delhi falsely circulated as 'Myanmar people fleeing to Thailand after coronavirus outbreak'," Agence France-Presse, September 21.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that the U.S. CDC encourages the use of a “[COVID-19] flu shot” on children.
Verdict: Inaccurate
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
U.S. Public Now Divided Over Whether To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Concerns about the safety and effectiveness of possible vaccine, pace of approval process
--Pew Research Center, September 17