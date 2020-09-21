The Infodemic: Photo Doesn't Show People Fleeing to Thailand After Coronavirus Outbreak

Migrant workers and their family members lineup outsdie the Anand Vihar bus terminal to leave for their villages during a…
FILE - Migrant workers and their families line up in a New Delhi bus terminal to leave for their villages during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, March 28, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

"AFP photo of Indian migrant workers leaving Delhi falsely circulated as 'Myanmar people fleeing to Thailand after coronavirus outbreak'," Agence France-Presse, September 21.

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that the U.S. CDC encourages the use of a “[COVID-19] flu shot” on children.

Verdict: Inaccurate

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

 

