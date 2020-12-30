The Infodemic: Photo Shows London Mayor Getting Flu Vaccine

By Polygraph
December 30, 2020 02:14 PM
London Mayor Sadiq Khan gets a flu vaccine in this image posted to Twitter Sept. 28, 2020.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan gets a flu vaccine in this image posted to Twitter Sept. 28, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "London's mayor. The cap is still on the syringe..."

The photo of London mayor Sadiq Khan actually depicts him getting a flu shot, not a COVID vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

 

Circulating on social media: The needle being used is designed to retract back into the syringe after use for safety purposes.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: BBC

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph

Polygraph.info is a fact-checking website produced by Voice of America (VOA)​ and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The website serves as a resource for verifying the increasing volume of disinformation and misinformation being distributed and shared globally. A similar website in the Russian language can be found at factograph.info.

VOA and RFE/RL journalists research and analyze quotes, stories, and reports distributed by government officials, government-sponsored media and other high-profile individuals. The reporters separate fact from fiction, add context, and debunk lies.

Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty are multi-media, non-partisan, international broadcasters providing accurate news and information, particularly for audiences with limited press freedoms. VOA, headquartered in Washington, D.C., broadcasts in 45 languages to a measured weekly audience of more than 238 million people around the world. RFE/RL serves as a surrogate media source in 26 languages, reaching more than 23.6 million people each week.