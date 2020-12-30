The Infodemic: Photo Shows London Mayor Getting Flu Vaccine

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: "London's mayor. The cap is still on the syringe..."
The photo of London mayor Sadiq Khan actually depicts him getting a flu shot, not a COVID vaccine.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: The needle being used is designed to retract back into the syringe after use for safety purposes.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: BBC