The Infodemic: Photo Shows London Mayor Getting Flu Vaccine

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "London's mayor. The cap is still on the syringe..."

The photo of London mayor Sadiq Khan actually depicts him getting a flu shot, not a COVID vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: The needle being used is designed to retract back into the syringe after use for safety purposes.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: BBC