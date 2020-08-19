The Infodemic: Plandemic 2 is Another COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory Video

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "In 2003, the Center for Disease Control saw the possibility of a gold strike. And that was the coronavirus outbreak that happened in Asia … they sought to patent it, and they made sure that they controlled the proprietary rights to the disease, to the virus, and to its detection and all of the measurement of it."

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Politifact

Social Media Disinfo

Thank you @timeguide, though I am baffled by this preoccupation with testing, which does not prevent the spread of Covid-19 & could not possibly be applied to most people in time to be of any use. I suspect it is just a way of dissenting from shutdown without actually saying so. https://t.co/2QJn9GkVV1 — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) April 4, 2020

Circulating on social media: Claim that under the “Covid-19: four fifths of cases are asymptomatic, China figures indicate.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: The Warlus

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Russia’s fast-track coronavirus vaccine draws outrage over safety

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on 11 August that the country’s health regulator had become the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine for widespread use — but scientists globally have condemned the decision as dangerously rushed.

-- Nature, August 11