The Infodemic: 'Plandemic' Sequel Makes Misleading Vaccine Claims

By Polygraph
August 31, 2020 04:56 PM
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot as the world's biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National…
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

"Misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccine spread by ‘Plandemic’ video," Agence France-Presse, August 20.

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that CDC added flu and pneumonia cases to its COVID-19 death count.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

 

Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China
They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say.
-- Reuters, August 31

