The Infodemic: 'Plandemic' Sequel Makes Misleading Vaccine Claims

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"Misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccine spread by ‘Plandemic’ video," Agence France-Presse, August 20.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that CDC added flu and pneumonia cases to its COVID-19 death count.
Verdict: False
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China
They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say.
-- Reuters, August 31