The Infodemic: 'Plandemic' Sequel Makes Misleading Vaccine Claims

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

"Misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccine spread by ‘Plandemic’ video," Agence France-Presse, August 20.

Circulating on social media: Claim that CDC added flu and pneumonia cases to its COVID-19 death count.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China

They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say.

-- Reuters, August 31