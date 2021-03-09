The Infodemic: Poster of Doctor Advising People to Avoid Vaccine Is Fake

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Claim: A public health campaign poster from a Swiss medical organization advises people not to take a Covid-19 vaccine.
Verdict: False
Circulating on social media: Claim that Israeli kids cannot take college entrance exams unless they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Verdict: False
What Is Fluvoxamine? OCD Drug Could Be Used to Treat COVID
An anti-depressant medication used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) may also be effective at treating some COVID cases, scientists say.
-- Newsweek, March 8