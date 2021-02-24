The Infodemic: President Biden's Misleading Vaccine Claims

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The Trump administration “failed to order enough vaccines” against COVID-19.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Covid-19 vaccination -- broadcast live on national television on February 21, 2021 -- was faked.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Unraveling the Complex Link Between COVID and Diabetes
The pandemic infection seems to trigger diabetes in some patients. Here are five plausible explanations as to why.
-- Scientific American, February 24
‘Held to ransom’: Pfizer plays hardball in Covid-19 vaccine negotiations with Latin American countries
Pfizer has been accused of “bullying” Latin American governments during negotiations to acquire its Covid-19 vaccine, and the company has asked some countries to put up sovereign assets, such as embassy buildings and military bases, as a guarantee against the cost of any future legal cases, according to an investigation by the U.K.-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
-- Stat, February 23