The Infodemic: Production, Distribution of Pfizer Vaccine Will Be Funded by 'Warp Speed'

Daily Debunk

Claim: "Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers." U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Twitter, November 9.

Verdict: Mostly Accurate

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: An image of two lorries transporting coffins has been shared thousands of times in multiple Facebook posts which claim it shows preparations for Sri Lanka’s second wave of coronavirus cases in November 2020.

Verdict: Misleading

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is strongly effective, early look at data show

The news comes exactly a week after results from Pfizer and BioNTech, which announced broadly similar results.

-- Stat, November 16

For COVID Drugs, Months of Frantic Development Lead to Few Outright Successes

There have been mixed results as researchers try to stop a disease they are still trying to understand.

-- Scientific American, November 13