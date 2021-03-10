The Infodemic: Public Isn't Getting COVID-19 Vaccines as Part of Ongoing Clinical Trial

March 10, 2021 03:52 PM
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution, March 6, 2021, in east Denver.
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution, March 6, 2021, in east Denver.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Every person who has received a COVID-19 vaccine has unwittingly become part of an ongoing clinical trial.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: An image purportedly showing a front page of the British newspaper The Times with the headline: “Doctors and experts advise against taking experimental jab.”

Verdict: Fake

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Five-Day Course of Oral Antiviral Appears to Stop SARS-CoV-2 in Its Tracks
A single pill of the investigational drug molnupiravir taken twice a day for 5 days eliminated SARS-CoV-2 from the nasopharynx of 49 participants.
-- Medscape, March 8