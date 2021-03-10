The Infodemic: Public Isn't Getting COVID-19 Vaccines as Part of Ongoing Clinical Trial

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Every person who has received a COVID-19 vaccine has unwittingly become part of an ongoing clinical trial.
Verdict: False
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: An image purportedly showing a front page of the British newspaper The Times with the headline: “Doctors and experts advise against taking experimental jab.”
Verdict: Fake
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Five-Day Course of Oral Antiviral Appears to Stop SARS-CoV-2 in Its Tracks
A single pill of the investigational drug molnupiravir taken twice a day for 5 days eliminated SARS-CoV-2 from the nasopharynx of 49 participants.
-- Medscape, March 8