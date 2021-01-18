The Infodemic: Remdesivir Isn't a Vaccine; Wasn't Designed to 'Wipe Out Africa'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: “The killer [Remdesivir] vaccine designed to wipe out Africa.”
Remdesivir is not a vaccine, it is an anti-viral drug used to manage severe COVID-19. It has been distributed both inside and outside of Africa.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A video has been posted on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube claiming to show a man explaining how world leaders have used retractable syringes to stage their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check