The Infodemic: Reports About India COVID Crisis Aren't 'UK Government Ploy to Keep People Terrified'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Reports about the COVID-19 outbreak in India are "a UK government ploy to keep people terrified."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that San Francisco had "twice as many drug overdose deaths as COVID deaths" in 2020.
Verdict: True
Read the full story at: PolitiFact
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
After a Year of Loss, South America Suffers Worst Death Tolls Yet
If the world doesn’t stop the region’s surging caseload, it could cost us all that we’ve done to fight the pandemic, one health official said.
-- New York Times, April 29