The Infodemic: Reports About India COVID Crisis Aren't 'UK Government Ploy to Keep People Terrified'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Reports about the COVID-19 outbreak in India are "a UK government ploy to keep people terrified."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that San Francisco had "twice as many drug overdose deaths as COVID deaths" in 2020.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

After a Year of Loss, South America Suffers Worst Death Tolls Yet

If the world doesn’t stop the region’s surging caseload, it could cost us all that we’ve done to fight the pandemic, one health official said.

-- New York Times, April 29