The Infodemic: Reports About India COVID Crisis Aren't 'UK Government Ploy to Keep People Terrified'

By Polygraph
April 30, 2021 04:21 PM
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India, Friday, April 30, 2021. Indian…
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, India, April 30, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Reports about the COVID-19 outbreak in India are "a UK government ploy to keep people terrified."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Circulating on social media: Claim that San Francisco had "twice as many drug overdose deaths as COVID deaths" in 2020.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

After a Year of Loss, South America Suffers Worst Death Tolls Yet
If the world doesn’t stop the region’s surging caseload, it could cost us all that we’ve done to fight the pandemic, one health official said.
-- New York Times, April 29

