The Infodemic: Reports That Neck Gaiters Are Worse Than No Mask Are Misleading

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: When it comes to protecting against COVID-19 transmission, neck gaiters are worse than wearing no mask at all.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Commuters wearing protective face masks leave a train station during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore August 17, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that Singapore has “banned” people from buying fruit and vegetables imported from the U.S. over fears it could be contaminated with the novel coronavirus.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse