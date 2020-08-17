The Infodemic: Reports That Neck Gaiters Are Worse Than No Mask Are Misleading

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: When it comes to protecting against COVID-19 transmission, neck gaiters are worse than wearing no mask at all.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Snopes
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that Singapore has “banned” people from buying fruit and vegetables imported from the U.S. over fears it could be contaminated with the novel coronavirus.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse