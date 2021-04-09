The Infodemic: Reports on Vaccination Complications Data Lack Context

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Vaccine-related deaths jumped significantly in the first quarter of 2021 compared with previous years.

Verdict: Missing context

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that people become more prone to Covid-19 infection after they receive their first of two vaccine doses.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse