The Infodemic: Research Backs Use of Face Coverings to Limit COVID-19 Spread

A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during rush hour, Jan. 8, 2021, in Tokyo.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: There is no scientific basis behind the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Thai-language claims that non-medical masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How COVID unlocked the power of RNA vaccines
The technology could revolutionize efforts to immunize against HIV, malaria, influenza and more.
-- Nature, January 12

