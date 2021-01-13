The Infodemic: Research Backs Use of Face Coverings to Limit COVID-19 Spread

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: There is no scientific basis behind the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Thai-language claims that non-medical masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
How COVID unlocked the power of RNA vaccines
The technology could revolutionize efforts to immunize against HIV, malaria, influenza and more.
-- Nature, January 12