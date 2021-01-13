The Infodemic: Research Backs Use of Face Coverings to Limit COVID-19 Spread

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: There is no scientific basis behind the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Thai-language claims that non-medical masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How COVID unlocked the power of RNA vaccines

The technology could revolutionize efforts to immunize against HIV, malaria, influenza and more.

-- Nature, January 12