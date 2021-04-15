The Infodemic: RNA Vaccines Don't Turn Body into 'Virus-making Factory'

A medical worker injects the AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a woman at the Nationa Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria March 31, 2021.

Claim: Messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines aren't real vaccines, vaccination will turn body into 'virus-making factory'.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Circulating on social media: Claim that the director of a hospital in Manila endorsed using home remedies, including drinking vitamins, exposure to sunlight and consuming alkaline foods, to treat COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

A coronavirus epidemic may have hit East Asia about 25,000 years ago
Descendants of the outbreak may have inherited some DNA that affects their response to COVID-19.
-- ScienceNews, April 14

