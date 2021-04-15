The Infodemic: RNA Vaccines Don't Turn Body into 'Virus-making Factory'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines aren't real vaccines, vaccination will turn body into 'virus-making factory'.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the director of a hospital in Manila endorsed using home remedies, including drinking vitamins, exposure to sunlight and consuming alkaline foods, to treat COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A coronavirus epidemic may have hit East Asia about 25,000 years ago

Descendants of the outbreak may have inherited some DNA that affects their response to COVID-19.

-- ScienceNews, April 14