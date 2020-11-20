The Infodemic: Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Claim Doesn't Pass 'Smell Test,' Critics Say

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"Russia’s claim of a successful COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t pass the ‘smell test,’ critics say," Science, November 11.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: WhatsApp message which claims that a vaccine against coronavirus has been launched in India and provides a link to download a “Vaccine App” to register for vaccination.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: India.com
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Mysteries of COVID Smell Loss Finally Yield Some Answers
Explanations begin to arise at the molecular level for this vexing but commonplace symptom.
-- Scientific American, November 18