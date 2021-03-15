The Infodemic: Sanctions on Syria Aren't Preventing Arrival of Coronavirus Vaccines

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Sanctions in Syria are preventing the arrival of coronavirus vaccines.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Example from a false Facebook post misrepresents this baby mask. It was not designed for COVID-19.

Circulating on social media: False claims that infants are being trained for "lifelong mask learning."

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

One Year In: How COVID's Toll Compares With Other Causes of Death

Covid has become the country’s third-leading cause of death, and could be on its way to outpacing cancer. COVID-19 has become the third-leading cause of death in the United States and could be on its way to surpass cancer.

-- Politifact, via Kaiser Health News, March 11