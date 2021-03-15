The Infodemic: Sanctions on Syria Aren't Preventing Arrival of Coronavirus Vaccines

By Polygraph
March 15, 2021 02:01 PM
Syrian children cross a road in front of a mural awareness campaign drawing calling on people to take care as the COVID-19…
FILE Syrian children cross a road in front of a COVID-19 mural calling on people to take care during the pandemic in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, March 9, 2021..

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Sanctions in Syria are preventing the arrival of coronavirus vaccines.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: EUvsDisinfo

 

Example from a false Facebook post misrepresents this baby mask. It was not designed for COVID-19.

Circulating on social media: False claims that infants are being trained for "lifelong mask learning."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters Fact Check

 

One Year In: How COVID's Toll Compares With Other Causes of Death

Covid has become the country’s third-leading cause of death, and could be on its way to outpacing cancer. COVID-19 has become the third-leading cause of death in the United States and could be on its way to surpass cancer.

-- Politifact, via Kaiser Health News, March 11

