The Infodemic: Social Media Meme Jokes That Vaccinated Patients Eating Other Patients

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "BREAKING NEWS: HOSPITALS ON LOCKDOWN AS FIRST COVID VACCINE PATIENTS START EATING OTHER PATIENTS."

After Americans started receiving vaccinations against COVID-19, social media users shared a viral image claiming that CNN reported hospitals going on lockdown after vaccine recipients started eating each other. A Google reverse search revealed that the image originated as a joke on meme website.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A video of an Austrian politician purporting to show that a glass of Coca-Cola tested positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test has been viewed thousands of times in multiple posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check