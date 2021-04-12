The Infodemic: Social Media Posts Incorrectly State COVID-19 Caused by Bacteria

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 "does not exist as a virus,” and Russian doctors performing autopsies on deceased COVID-19 patients violate a World Health Organization law.

Verdict: Pants on Fire!

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Image purportedly showing Italian police in Turin, Italy laying their shields and helmets on the ground in solidarity with people protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

In rare instances, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine linked to blood clots, regulators say

The European Medicines Agency has concluded there is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and “very rare” but dangerous clotting events reported in a number of countries where the vaccine has been used, events which in some cases have been fatal.

-- Stat, April 7

Sweden’s Pandemic Experiment

When the coronavirus arrived, the country decided not to implement lockdowns or recommend masks. How has it fared?

-- The New Yorker, April 6